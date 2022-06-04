An honor student who raises livestock and rocks out to Chuck Berry and ZZ Top on the guitar, Corsicana High School junior Orian Gaston is one of those rare individuals who transcends any one label. And now, this Renaissance woman has a new designation to add to the list: celebrated visual artist.
Gaston is among the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, an annual contest sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize the best young artists in the country. As her prize, Gaston’s piece -- a photograph of her Charolais cows “posing” with her prize hog -- will hang in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for the next year, where millions of visitors can appreciate it.
“The fact that so many people are going to see what I have to share with them is amazing,” Gaston said, basking in the glow of this latest accolade. “It’s my way of sharing what I love.”
Gaston spends hours each week caring for her animals, and hours on top of that perfecting her photography craft. Her winning photograph, she said, is special because it represents those two passions.
And like any great work of art, this piece has a message. “I want to show the world where our food comes from,” said Gaston, calling attention to the role of farmers and ranchers in feeding people around the globe.
It’s easy to assume Gaston’s photograph was the result of a happy accident in the pasture --- her being in the right place at the right time with the right light. In reality, she had been trying to stage the picture for nearly three years by methodically introducing different pigs to her cows.
She’d always been warned that some animal species don’t mix, especially not pigs and cows. For that reason, Gaston says, a lot of livestock breeders are “monocultural,” meaning they raise only one type of animal. But something about that logic didn’t sit well with her. She wanted to show that different species could coexist, though she admits she had reservations about taking the photograph to prove it.
“I was nervous that the pig would get stomped.”
Fortunately, no animals were harmed in the making of this art, and Gaston has a once-in-a-lifetime picture to show for her efforts.
Later this summer, Gaston and her family will travel to Washington, D.C., to view her piece in the capitol and attend a reception for the winning artists from across the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.