Navarro County’s Stay Home, Stay Safe emergency declaration and order was extended through April 30 last week by County Judge H.M. Davenport and unanimously approved by Commissioners Monday.
“This took a lot of work,” Davenport said. “We re-designed it. It's quite a bit different than that first round.”
Originally designed to align with Gov. Greg Abbott's most recent order, which was extended Sunday through May 13, the renewed order upholds current social distancing procedures and outlines requirements for essential and non-essential businesses and activities.
The emergency declaration orders residents to shelter in their homes, except to perform essential activities like working and grocery shopping.
Economic hardship brought on by the pandemic were at the forefront of Commissioners' concerns.
Jason Grant, Commissioner Pct. 1, asked if the order could be revisited should the governor ease restrictions. Judge Davenport confirmed the court had that authority and would continue to work with and adapt to statewide orders.
“I just hope the economic damage being done can be overcome when this is over,” said Eddie Moore, Commissioner Pct. 3.
“I fear a lot of it is going to be lingering for a long time, and with economic damages to this extent, it's going to be hard to overcome it. People are out of houses, out of business. It's always something to consider.” he said.
“I certainly don't want to go against the governor or any of the doctors or healthcare people who are telling us what we ought to be doing,” Grant said. “But at the same time, we've got a lot of small businesses that are suffering, and I'd like to help them soon if we possibly can.”
John Boswell, Director of Economic Development, presented a request for a five-year tax freeze for Brick Street Holdings, LLC on behalf of the Butcher Block Market and Cafe, located in Corsicana's downtown revitalization zone at 319 N. Beaton Street.
The tax abatement program requires an investment of at least $20,000 in improvements to the building. Approved by Commissioners, and Corsicana's City Council March 9, the tax freeze was granted.
Mike Dowd, Tax Assessor-Collector, reported the county's year-to-date collections at $22,698,574.50, just behind last year's total, but ahead by $3,099,222.76, collecting 92.86% by the end of March.
“All things considered it's been pretty brisk,” he said. “People are still paying, they're utilizing mail, they're paying online. We're working every day, and we're staying busy.”
The tax office remains closed to the public, but is still accessible by phone and online.
As financial trustee of regional funds for Texoma HIDTA, a federal program providing assistance to law enforcement agencies in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions, the court reviewed bids for the purchase of tactical equipment.
The court approved the lowest bid from Lionheart Alliance LLC for $28,203.20 to supply Texoma HIDTA with ballistic shields.
The court followed up on its previous approval of boundary changes for the Angus Volunteer Fire Department to include all the city limits of Angus.
Moore explained the City of Angus is required by law to provide fire and emergency medical services within its city limits, which was not accurately reflected in the existing fire district maps.
With the boundary changes already approved, Moore received the court's approval to submit a map to clearly designate the areas covered within the city limits of Angus to be filed with the County Clerk's office.
The court took no action on the county's burn ban, which remains lifted at this time.
Commissioners met in executive session to discuss personnel policy on administrative pay and adding infectious disease control to the employee handbook.
