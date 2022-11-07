The 100 Club of Navarro County’s “We’ve got your back” raffle has seen unprecedented success over the years, raising funds to benefit local law enforcement and their families.
Tickets are $20 each and are still available for this year’s raffle with winners announced Nov. 12. Gun raffle winners must be eligible to own a firearm and need not be present to win.
The raffle is the organization’s primary fundraiser and proceeds go toward the Brent Thompson Fallen Officer and Scholarship Funds.
Due to its members’ generosity, and a lot of hard work, the group has also donated money to the Corsicana Police Department, Navarro County Sheriff's Office, Corsicana ISD Police, and the Kerens Police Department.
This year, the club hopes to do even better. For this fundraiser, it is once again selling tickets for a drawing to be held Saturday, Nov. 12, to win one of these prizes:
Cotton Mesa Trophy Whitetail Hunt
Ruger AR .223
Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Semi Auto .223
Queen Mattress and Box Spring Set
.223 Tika/Sako Rifle
Richland Chambers Lake Guided Fishing Trip
Weatherby Vanguard 6.5 Creedmoor w/Scope
Mexico Fishing Trip
Generator
YKO Cooler
Stoeger 9 mm Pistol
Ruger Compact 9 mm
Savage 17 HMR
Smith & Wesson M&P EZ Shield .380
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380
Mossberg 20 ga Shotgun
Glock 17 9mm
Walther .22 LR Pistol
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased from 100 Club President Andy Williams or you can contact the 100 Club of Navarro County’s Facebook page and someone will contact you.
The 100 Club's mission is to support the families of fallen officers, purchase life-saving equipment and provide training to local departments.
If you are interested in buying raffle tickets or becoming a member of the 100 Club of Navarro County by donating $100 per year, you can contact its Facebook page or contact President Andy Williams at 903-851-7360.
