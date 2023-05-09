The 100 Club of Navarro County, being represented by Barbara Kelley, presented the NCSO a donation check Monday from its annual fundraiser. Chief Deputy Morris Steward accepted the donation which will be used for needed tactical equipment. “As in years past, we are grateful and very appreciative of the great support and generosity The 100 Club always shows Navarro County law enforcement,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
centerpiece featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.