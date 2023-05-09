5-9-23 NCSO Donation.JPG

Courtesy photo

Barbara Kelley presented the NCSO a donation check Monday from the 100 Club of Navarro County’s annual fundraiser. Chief Deputy Morris Steward accepted the donation.

The 100 Club of Navarro County, being represented by Barbara Kelley, presented the NCSO a donation check Monday from its annual fundraiser. Chief Deputy Morris Steward accepted the donation which will be used for needed tactical equipment. “As in years past, we are grateful and very appreciative of the great support and generosity The 100 Club always shows Navarro County law enforcement,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.

