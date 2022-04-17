The 100 Club of Navarro County donated more than $36,000 in proceeds from its annual “We’ve Got Your Back” fundraiser to numerous local law enforcement agencies Monday at the Navarro County Courthouse.
The Club's mission is to support the families of fallen officers, purchase life-saving equipment and provide training to local departments.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the 100 Club of Navarro County by donating $100 per year, you can contact its Facebook page or contact President Andy Williams at 903-851-7360.
