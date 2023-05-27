Navarro County Commissioners accepted a donation of $5,000 Monday, on behalf of the Navarro County 100 Club to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.
Equipment for the Sheriff's Office including Unit # 2915, and Unit # 2262, which were involved in accidents and other related equipment were declared salvage.
Commissioners accepted the findings following a state mandated review of the County’s Investment Policy. The process is in accordance with the Texas Public Funds Investment Act.
The Court took no action on the burn ban. Those who burn are reminded to be mindful of conditions, burn with caution, and tend to all fires
The posting of the intent to close 10,350 feet of SE CR 0010, and 3,600 feet of SE CR 0030 in PCT. 2, was approved. The closures were requested by the city of Corsicana because the roads border the city landfill.
A lease agreement for a Document Solutions Printer for the CID/Sheriff Department was also approved.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
