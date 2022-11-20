The 100 Club of Navarro County hosted its annual fundraiser banquet Nov. 12 at the I.O.O.F Event Center and announced winners of its raffle, which has seen unprecedented success over the years, raising funds to benefit local law enforcement and their families.

The raffle is the organization’s primary fundraiser and proceeds go toward the Brent Thompson Fallen Officer and Scholarship Funds.

Due to its members’ generosity, and a lot of hard work, the group has also donated money to the Corsicana Police Department, Navarro County Sheriff's Office, Corsicana ISD Police, and the Kerens Police Department.

Winners were:

Cotton Mesa Trophy Whitetail Hunt: Jason Hervey

Ruger AR .223: Jonah Coley

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Semi Auto .223: Eron Crouch

Queen Mattress and Box Spring Set: Charles Parson

.223 Tika/Sako Rifle: Barbara Kelley

Richland Chambers Lake Guided Fishing Trip: Lisa Lerner

Weatherby Vanguard 6.5 Creedmoor w/Scope: David Nyquist

Mexico Fishing Trip: Rene Sotelo

Generator: Les Simonek

Remington 20 ga: Rene Sotelo

Glock 9mm: Jeff Drees

YKO Cooler: Harry Lougue

Stoeger 9 mm Pistol: Lynn Berry

Ruger Compact 9 mm: Royce Praytor

Savage 17 HMR: Kenny Brown

Smith & Wesson M&P EZ Shield .380: Robert Gegenheimer

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380: Blake Garner

Mossberg 20 ga Shotgun: Bob Carroll

Glock 17 9mm: Nancy Combs

Walther .22 LR Pistol: Trevor Johnson

The 100 Club's mission is to support the families of fallen officers, purchase life-saving equipment and provide training to local departments.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the 100 Club of Navarro County by donating $100 per year, you can contact its Facebook page or contact President Andy Williams at 903-851-7360.

