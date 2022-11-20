The 100 Club of Navarro County hosted its annual fundraiser banquet Nov. 12 at the I.O.O.F Event Center and announced winners of its raffle, which has seen unprecedented success over the years, raising funds to benefit local law enforcement and their families.
The raffle is the organization’s primary fundraiser and proceeds go toward the Brent Thompson Fallen Officer and Scholarship Funds.
Due to its members’ generosity, and a lot of hard work, the group has also donated money to the Corsicana Police Department, Navarro County Sheriff's Office, Corsicana ISD Police, and the Kerens Police Department.
Winners were:
Cotton Mesa Trophy Whitetail Hunt: Jason Hervey
Ruger AR .223: Jonah Coley
Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Semi Auto .223: Eron Crouch
Queen Mattress and Box Spring Set: Charles Parson
.223 Tika/Sako Rifle: Barbara Kelley
Richland Chambers Lake Guided Fishing Trip: Lisa Lerner
Weatherby Vanguard 6.5 Creedmoor w/Scope: David Nyquist
Mexico Fishing Trip: Rene Sotelo
Generator: Les Simonek
Remington 20 ga: Rene Sotelo
Glock 9mm: Jeff Drees
YKO Cooler: Harry Lougue
Stoeger 9 mm Pistol: Lynn Berry
Ruger Compact 9 mm: Royce Praytor
Savage 17 HMR: Kenny Brown
Smith & Wesson M&P EZ Shield .380: Robert Gegenheimer
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380: Blake Garner
Mossberg 20 ga Shotgun: Bob Carroll
Glock 17 9mm: Nancy Combs
Walther .22 LR Pistol: Trevor Johnson
The 100 Club's mission is to support the families of fallen officers, purchase life-saving equipment and provide training to local departments.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the 100 Club of Navarro County by donating $100 per year, you can contact its Facebook page or contact President Andy Williams at 903-851-7360.
