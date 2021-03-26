The 100 Club of Navarro County donated more than $47,000 in proceeds from its annual “We’ve Got Your Back” fundraiser to a dozen local law enforcement agencies Friday at the Navarro County Courthouse.
The Club's mission is to support the families of fallen officers, purchase life-saving equipment and provide training to local departments.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the 100 Club of Navarro County by donating $100 per year, you can contact its Facebook page or contact President Andy Williams at 903-851-7360.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.