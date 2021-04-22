Join the Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24 for the next Open Studio Studio Visits. Wander downtown to the 100 West building on the corner of Third Avenue and Beaton Street to engage with the residents’ new and in-progress works.
Painter and 100W third-floor resident Theodora Allen creates meditative compositions that investigate themes of temporality and eternity. In recent work, Allen has presented images of celestial bodies, moths and serpents, and delirium-inducing plants, emerging from reliquary-like spaces. Through a rigorous painting process, the evocative imagery becomes ghostly. Allen paints in thin, meticulous layers of oil on linen, where translucent coats of paint are applied and removed, until the fabric itself shows the weather of its making.
In the 100W second-floor studio, artist Kemar Wynter is working on a suite of ten paintings which will be included in Portions, his first New York City solo exhibition. Each painting, each portion, archives a meal integral to Kemar’s notion of home and allows him to find his place amidst cuisines. Applied in careful layers, velvety, sinuous oil pastel marks coalesce and meander across the grommeted surfaces of his paperworks.
Julie Poole, April's writer-in-residence, is a poet and archive enthusiast from the Pacific Northwest. Her first book of poems, Bright Specimen, will be published by Deep Vellum Publishing on May 4 and was inspired by plant specimens at The University of Texas at Austin herbarium. While in residence, Julie is working on her next book of poems. Landscapes Without Usaims to imagine nature as the focal point of life on earth. Building on her interest in archival materials, she gleans inspiration from lantern slides (a precursor to 35mm film) of National Parks in the early 1900s. These slides are a part of the Moldenke Lantern Slide Collection at the University of Texas Plant Resources Center in Austin, Texas.
After visiting the residents' studios at 100 West, walk across the street to Anteroom to view the ongoing exhibit by artist and Corsicana Residency board chair Jay Sullivan, Architectures of the Body. The iron sculptures were cast right here in Corsicana at Oil City Iron Works. Open the cabinet on the wall and explore the objects both made and found.
Appointments are required in advance and masks are required upon entry. RSVP online at bit.ly/CorsicanaOpenStudios or call 703-505-3750 to schedule.
