More than 1,000 people are expected to converge on Corsicana June 26-28 and fill area hotels for a Dixie Youth (triple) Baseball Tournament to be held at Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex. The Corsicana Visitors Bureau Board of Directors awarded a $12,000 grant Friday to the YMCA Premier Baseball Association to lure the tournament to town.
The result could be up to 400 room nights booked at local hotels and a crowd of parents, kids and spectators filling Corsicana restaurants and shopping local.
The triple tournament includes the 7U State Tournament (players seven years old and under) and the 6U and 8U classics tournaments (players six and eight years old and under respectively).
Jake Gililland, sports director for the YMCA of Corsicana, and Cody Muldner, president of the Corsicana YMCA Premier Baseball Association, along with Board members Andy Williams and Reagan Wetsel, participated in the Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament State Meeting Jan. 30-31 in Longview.
The tournament was won through a silent bid process. The YMCA bid was about $750 more than the next closest bid and is paid for by the grant from the CVB.
The CVB is funded solely through the hotel occupancy tax collected by the City of Corsicana. In turn, it promotes the City through advertising and promotion campaigns and offers grants to organizations which bring events to town that fill hotel rooms.
"We also fund the arts," according to Jarod Gordon, Community National Bank and CVB Board Treasurer.
Programs at the Palace Theater are one of the largest generators of room nights in Corsicana. This year the Palace has been funded at the $18,000 level while the Warehouse Living Arts Center received $10,000 for programming.
The Navarro Council of the Arts is receiving $17,000 which includes funding for the Outdoor Painters Society of America event scheduled in mid-April.
“I think this board has evolved in the five years I’ve been participating on it,” said Ann Marett, 2020-21 CVB Board Chair. "We have worked hard over the past several years to recruit events to town, rather than just sit back and let organizations come to us and ask for grants. Recruiting this triple baseball tournament is a prime example of those efforts."
Another example of that is the Tour de Corsicana Bike Race which has filled hotels in the spring over a three-day period. The promoters canceled last year due to COVID. “We have been in constant contact with them hoping to help sponsor a one-day ride this spring and then have them back full force in 2022,” Marett said.
CVB Board members Thomas Burns, Michelle Hogan and Jarod Gordon will serve on a planning committee with YMCA staff and community volunteers to ensure the red carpet is rolled out to tournament visitors.
“We want everyone to have the best experience possible when visiting Corsicana,” said Amy Tidwell, the city’s Tourism and Main Street Director.
Members of the Corsicana Visitors’ Bureau Board serve for three-year terms. The Bureau meets monthly at the Chamber of Commerce or through Zoom.
Current Board members include Ann Marett, Chair; Jerry Jordan, Past Chair; Dr. Diane Frost, Vice President; Deborah Cooper, Secretary; Jarod Gordon, Treasurer; Amy Tidwell, Executive Committee. Members are Riley Bland, Aric Bonner, Joe Brooks, Thomas Burns, Jake Griggs, Michelle Hogan, Raymond Linex, Jignesh Patel, Tim Pattison, Malinda Veldman. Kim Gordon serves as administrative assistant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.