Results of the 2020 Census show Texas' population has grown since the last census a decade ago, and is now home to more than 29 million people. Navarro County’s population increased by 4,889 people, from 47,735 to 52,624, making the it the state’s 62nd largest.
The county has a diversity index of 62.8%, up from 56.6%. This index shows the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different race and ethnic groups. The Census Bureau converted the probabilities into percentages to make the results easier to interpret.
According to the 2020 Census, Navarro County’s majority population is represented as 51.3% white, down from 59.9; 30.5% Hispanic or Latino, up from 23.8; and 11.9% Black or African American, down from 13.6. People who identified as two or more races make up 3.5%, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander 1.4%, Asian .7%, American Indian and Alaska Native and others are each represented at .3%.
In Navarro County, about 75% of residents are 18 and older.
Statistics like these provide the long-awaited data that will be used to redraw voting districts and follow the April release of the first results of the 2020 Census, used to determine each state’s share of the 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives in proportion to their populations.
The latest census show the United States with a total population of 331.4 million. Texas’ gain of almost four million residents will add two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. With the second highest population at 29.1 million, Texas will now have 38 congressional representatives and 40 Electoral College votes.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Legislature will convene for its third special session Monday, Sept. 20. The first item on the agenda is redrawing the state’s voting districts.
Each decade, the census’ population count plays an important role in congressional apportionment.
The statistics reflect race and ethnicity, voting-age population, occupied and vacant housing, and people living in group quarters like nursing homes, prisons, military barracks and college dorms by state, county and city.
Not only are the results used to determine congressional representation, but also dictate how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of each state and county for the next decade. It also helps decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
The data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and homes to the area. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.