Corsicana’s Coyote Squadron, of the Commemorative Air Force welcomed an estimated 3,000 excited spectators to the 23nd Annual Corsicana Airsho Saturday, at the C. David Campbell Airfield.
The CAF’s mission is to keep historic World War II aircraft flying and to educate future generations about the men and women who flew those planes and fought against tyranny.
The 2022 show, known as the “Best Little Airshow in Texas,” was dedicated to the memory of Candis Wells, who died in July. Candy was a long time Coyote who routinely wore several hats to ensure the airshows were successful.
This year’s show featured more than a dozen Commemorative Air Force aerobatic acts, pyrotechnic demonstrations as well as World War II era War birds, from around the state of Texas.
Members of the RE/MAX Realty Parachute Team began the show by jumping in with the United States and Texas flag.
Several pilots greeted people along the fence line at show center after their acts. Jeff Shetterly who flew a T-6 visited the veterans tent and signed autographs for several young people after his routine. Shetterly, grew up in Indiana and now lives near Kansas City Kansas with his family, has been flying since he was about 15 years old called the Corsicana Airshow “the best small airshow on the circuit.”
Shetterly thanked veterans as well as the show’s organizers and said he looks forward to attending next year’s event and hopefully, having the same beautiful weather.
Conditions were perfect allowing Corsicana’s own Liberty Jump Team to show their skills to the delight of the crowd. The non-profit commemorative jump team uses round canopy parachutes like the one’s used during World War II to complete their jumps.
Dan Summerall, the Coyote Squadron’s Operations Officer, thanked volunteers and the show’s sponsors, “it was our distinct pleasure to bring this show to our town, to demonstrate what our forefathers did to protect our lives and freedoms for future generations to enjoy,” he said.
The Coyotes meet at the Hardgrave Memorial Hangar, the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. It is not necessary to be a military pilot or veteran in order to join. Planning for the 2023 show will begin soon.
