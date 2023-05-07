2023-youth-art-show-bestofshow_orig.jpg

The Youth Art Show will remain on exhibit at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery until May 17th. For Gallery hours, call the Warehouse at 903.872.5421.

Juror for the contest was professional artist and college art instructor, Laura Brisceno. Students were judged in three categories: Elementary (Pre K –4th), Middle School (5th-8th), and High School. Cash awards were given to the first, second, and third place winners in each category. There were over 200 entries.

Elementary:

1st: Danfiry Hernandez, Fannin

2nd:Farid Ramirez, Sam Houston

3rd: Ava Nguyen, Navarro

Honorable Mentions:

Lillian Idleman, Navarro

Isreal Salinas, Carroll

Noah Tripp, Bowie

Charlette Stewart, Bowie

Kameron Garcia, Bowie

Jeremiah Kumuhone, Bowie

Junior High/ Middle:

1st: Gouri Tayalekshmi, Corsicana Middle School

2nd: Yaretzi Castro- Collins

3rd: Elias Jaime- CMS

Honorable Mentions:

Ireri Rojas, CMS

Averleigh Payne, Collins

Gautham Unnithan, Collins

McKinley McGinnis, Collins

High school:

1st: Simona Jimenez, BGHS

2nd: Thomashire Sawyer, CHS

3rd: Grace Isom, Rice HS

Honorable Mentions:

Orian Gaston – CHS

Amy Nulasco – BGHS

Yazhir Flores – BGHS

Sabrina Sorsby – BGHS

Best of Show: Kiara Johnson, CHS

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you