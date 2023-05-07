The Youth Art Show will remain on exhibit at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery until May 17th. For Gallery hours, call the Warehouse at 903.872.5421.
Juror for the contest was professional artist and college art instructor, Laura Brisceno. Students were judged in three categories: Elementary (Pre K –4th), Middle School (5th-8th), and High School. Cash awards were given to the first, second, and third place winners in each category. There were over 200 entries.
Elementary:
1st: Danfiry Hernandez, Fannin
2nd:Farid Ramirez, Sam Houston
3rd: Ava Nguyen, Navarro
Honorable Mentions:
Lillian Idleman, Navarro
Isreal Salinas, Carroll
Noah Tripp, Bowie
Charlette Stewart, Bowie
Kameron Garcia, Bowie
Jeremiah Kumuhone, Bowie
Junior High/ Middle:
1st: Gouri Tayalekshmi, Corsicana Middle School
2nd: Yaretzi Castro- Collins
3rd: Elias Jaime- CMS
Honorable Mentions:
Ireri Rojas, CMS
Averleigh Payne, Collins
Gautham Unnithan, Collins
McKinley McGinnis, Collins
High school:
1st: Simona Jimenez, BGHS
2nd: Thomashire Sawyer, CHS
3rd: Grace Isom, Rice HS
Honorable Mentions:
Orian Gaston – CHS
Amy Nulasco – BGHS
Yazhir Flores – BGHS
Sabrina Sorsby – BGHS
Best of Show: Kiara Johnson, CHS
