The 5000 Miles songwriter series begins 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at Cassaro Winery, located at 211 S. Beaton Street in downtown Corsicana.
Created by local musician Raquel Lindemann, The series will take place the first Thursday of each month and will feature a song swap with different local/regional musician every show! Admission is free to attend.
Raquel is hopeful that this series will help to grow the original music scene, introduce new music to the community, as well as encourage more musicians to perform here in Corsicana.
This month’s featured guests are a FANTASTIC duo from Fort Worth, Tipps and Obermiller. They have just released an album and are touring all over Texas. For more information about Tipps & Obermiller, check out their website: www.tippsandobermiller.com/
To learn more about the host, Raquel Lindemann, please visit her website: www.RaquelLindemann.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.