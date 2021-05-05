Nutrition during pregnancy isn’t exactly the same as a “normal” diet. For example, during at least the last six months of pregnancy, women should consume at the minimum 300 additional nutrient-rich calories per day, according to the U.S. Library of Medicine. In fact, making changes before you get pregnant can help your baby’s development. Knowing what foods to avoid is just as important.
Ever wonder why eating sushi is considered taboo during pregnancy? Certain foods that are normally considered healthy may be harmful to your growing baby. Here’s why.
Many soft cheeses such as queso blanco, brie, and feta are made with unpasteurized milk, and can contain the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, which causes an infection known as listeriosis that may lead to miscarriage, premature birth or stillbirth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cheeses are up to 160 times more likely to cause listeriosis when made with unpasteurized milk. Some soft cheese labels say they’re made with pasteurized milk, but even these cheeses have caused infections, so it’s better to steer clear.
Some types of fish contain high levels of methylmercury, a neurotoxin that can hurt an unborn baby’s developing nervous system and has been linked with developmental problems. The Food and Drug Administration recommends pregnant women avoid shark, swordfish, king mackerel and tilefish. You should also limit sushi, as raw fish is more likely to cause foodborne illnesses.
Deli meats can also become contaminated with Listeria, even though the meat is cooked. That’s because contamination can occur after the meat is cooked but before it’s packaged.
Caffeine: Limit your daily caffeine intake. No more than 1 or two cups of coffee per day.
Sugary Drinks: Avoid drinks with lots of sugar, including sports drinks.
Herbal Products: Check with your doctor before using herbal products.
Cannabis Products: Avoid cannabis during pregnancy; this includes smoking marijuana as well as edibles. Cannabis can cause problems for a baby, either at birth or later in life. Much more research needs to be done to understand the impacts of cannabis and pregnancy.
Alcohol from wine, beer or liquor can easily pass through the placenta to the baby. Exposure to alcohol increases the baby’s risk of developing a birth defect or a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. FASDs include a range of behavioral and developmental problems, including fetal alcohol syndrome. Drinking even small amounts of alcohol while pregnant can lead to fetal harm or death, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Meat There are few things as delicious as a prime cut of rare steak — the kind with a juicy, ruby-red center. Unfortunately, undercooked meat can contain harmful bacteria, such as salmonella, or a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii that causes toxoplasmosis, a serious blood infection. When toxoplasmosis passes to a fetus, it can cause premature birth, jaundice, developmental disorders and brain damage. Although infections are rare, moms-to-be should make sure their meat is cooked to a safe internal temperature.
Use this list as a guide when you’re cooking meat:
• beef, pork, veal, lamb: 145° F
• ground beef, ground pork, ground veal, ground lamb: 160° F
• fish: 145° F
• ground poultry: 165° F
• poultry: 165° F
Preparing Food Be extra careful about avoiding germs in your food. An infection during pregnancy can cause serious complications.
• Wash your hands before you prepare your food
• Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables thoroughly before you eat them
• Wash anything that touched ray meat or fish with hot soapy water- your hands, countertops, cutting boards, utensils, and so forth
• Avoid raw sprouts (alfalfa, clover, radish and mung bean, which easily carry germs)
What Should You Eat Ideally, the best diet for you and your baby consists of fresh vegetables, fruit, whole grains, low fat dairy, and sources of protein such as fish, meat eggs or beans. Fish and seafood that are very low in mercury can be enjoyed, as long as it’s not too often. This includes canned light tuna, salmon and pollock.
If you can't afford healthy food, ask your doctor or nurse for information about programs that can help you. In the U.S., there is a government program called WIC that helps women and their families get the nutrition they need. Many states and towns also have local programs to help women who are pregnant or nursing.
Prenatal Vitamins Choose a multivitamin that's labeled "prenatal" and that has at least 400 micrograms of folic acid. Folic acid is important in preventing certain birth defects. Show your doctor or nurse the vitamins you plan to take to make sure the doses are right for you and your baby. Too much of some vitamins can be harmful.
Your doctor can also prescribe a prenatal vitamin for you. Prescription vitamins often have more of some vitamins and minerals than the ones found in stores. For example, your doctor might give you a prescription if he or she thinks you need extra iron. It's important to get enough iron while you're pregnant. This can help prevent a condition called "iron deficiency anemia."
Dr. Larry McCullough is an OB/Gyn with Medical Associates of Navarro County. His office can be reached at 903-641-4835.
