AAA Texas announced Thursday that Brinson Ford Lincoln of Corsicana has earned certification by AAA’s Approved Auto Repair program.
The certification means the repair facility has met AAA’s strict criteria for technician certification and customer satisfaction. AAA-approved shops also offer a wide range of automotive services and are equipped with the high-tech equipment needed to repair today’s sophisticated vehicles.
“The AAA Approved Auto Repair program examines all aspects of a repair shop’s operation and awards approval to only the best shops in the business,” said Geoff Latin, Group Manager of AAA Texas Automotive Services.
Any motorist can look to the AAA Approved Auto Repair logo as an assurance of the facility’s reliability, but AAA members get extra benefits from approved shops. These benefits are listed on the “AAA Member Bill of Rights” posted in every AAA-approved shop. They include free inspections when a member’s car is in the shop for any paid repair and a 24-month/24,000 mile warranty. AAA members also get guaranteed written estimates, return of replaced parts on request and AAA-mediated repair dispute arbitration.
As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 60 million members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/.
