By Mark Archibald
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a Wild Fire Disaster proclamation on Aug. 11 for several Texas Counties including Navarro. Due to conditions which could lead to widespread fires and harm persons or property burning is prohibited. The declaration was read by Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport was reiterated by Commissioners, during Monday’s meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court. Anyone caught burning in these conditions risks a $500 citation from the Justice of the Peace.
The tax collection report for July 2023, was approved. Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd, reported Monday that the County collected approximately $27 million in revenue so far this year. This is nearly $4.5 million more than last year at this time. Dowd also reported that the county has collected .69 percent less in taxes, which is slightly less than last year.
Danny Combs was appointed to the Navarro County Historical Commission. Combs has been instrumental in the creation Kerns Veterans Memorial and Military Museum.
Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Agreement between Texoma HIDTA, and Raymond Keith Brown, DBA River Road Management and Consulting, with an introduction from Raymond Keith Brown for 2023.
Several modifications to grants for Texoma HIDTA were also approved.
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. In exchange, for the routine bookkeeping Texoma HIDTA pays the county a fee. Raymond Keith Brown said that for every $1 spent on HIDTA activities $56 of drugs or guns used in drug related crimes are taken off the street.
A request by Chatfield Water Supply Corporation to cross NE CR 1030 in PCT. 1 for a standard road bore was granted.
Commissioners approved a contract with the County Information Resources Agency Service Agreement with the Texas Association of Counties.
A contract between Navarro County and the Department of State Health Services was approved for the County Clerk, was approved.
Sandy Davis was approved as the County Clerk’s Records Management Coordinator. This action will be at no cost to county taxpayers and will be paid with funds from Navarro County Clerk Sherri Dowd’s record’s budget.
Navarro County Construction Project Manager, Travis Dempsey was authorized to go out for bids for Office of Emergency Management Building located at 411 W. First Ave. in Corsicana. The 50X50 building is expected to house Emergency Management’s mobile command units.
A re-plat of Oak Meadow Acres, lots 9 & 10 was approved in Pct 2 for Pueblito & Christine Mendez.
Commissioners approved permit and other fees schedules for Planning & Development. The fees for planning and development have not changed since 2003. The increases are on par with surrounding counties. The fee schedule will be posted and is expected to take effect on Oct. 1.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Brewer, was authorized to go out for proposals to purchase a one-ton truck for Road & Bridge.
Motions to pay bills for the Jail, NCSO as well as Pct.’s 1 & 3 without Purchase Order on August 14, 2023, were approved.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action from this session was reported.
The county held a budget session directly after Monday’s regular meeting of Commissioners Court More hearings are planned in accordance with the 2023-2024 budget process.
Stay up to date with continuing budget coverage in the Corsicana Daily Sun.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Avenue. in Corsicana.
