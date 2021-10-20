Corsicana Independent School District honored its late School Board President, Tigers team doctor and Navarro County Health Director Dr. Kent Rogers by naming its administration building after him Friday at at 2200 W. 4th Ave.
Rogers passed away in January from COVID-19, the virus he worked so hard to contain in the community.
He served on the Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees from 1992 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2021.
For the past 30 years you could find Dr. Rogers on the sidelines in the fall under the Friday night lights serving as one of the Corsicana Tiger Football team physicians.
A bronze statue was unveiled in May 2019 in downtown Corsicana honoring Dr. Kent Rogers.
As much a part of the community as he is the health care field, Dr. Kent Rogers has been a physician, mentor, friend and supporter of education in Corsicana and Navarro County since 1976.
From his work in private practice and public health, to his decades of volunteer work on the sidelines of Corsicana Tiger football games, Rogers has been a constant in the changing face of medicine in Navarro County.
For 29 years, Rogers was affiliated with Medical Arts Clinic in Corsicana, serving on the clinic's board of directors in addition to his medical practice. He joined Trinity Clinic in 2005, and Medical and Surgical Associates of Corsicana in 2009. Rogers was chief of staff at Navarro Regional Hospital for two years, and medical director of the hospital's ICU for six years.
In addition to his private practice, Rogers served the community as medical director of Heritage Oaks Retirement Village and the Corsicana/Navarro County Health Department. Rogers said the building of the current facility for the Health Department was a demonstration of the generosity and determination of the people and the city, working for the good of the residents of Navarro County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.