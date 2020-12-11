The Salvation Army Angels will be available for adoption until Friday, Dec. 11, and through the weekend, and must be returned by Monday, Dec. 14.
Angel Trees are located at Walmart, Beautique & Books at Navarro College, Hometown Pharmacy, VF Outlet, Cook Education Center, Corsicana City Hall, P&S Pharmacy, Frank Kent Chevy, Going Postal, Pack N Mail Corsicana, CiCi’s Buffet Pizza and the Corsicana YMCA.
The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas.
Gift distribution will take place Dec. 18 at the Angel Tree Warehouse at the corner of Fourth and Commerce Streets during scheduled pick up times.
“We have moved into the Angel Tree Warehouse and have begun set up in anticipation of our distribution date next Friday, Dec. 18,” stated Cpt. Jennifer Schmidt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Corsicana.
“We are excited to have the CHS Softball Team and the CHS Theater Group will come to help sort toys and angels at the Warehouse this weekend,” Schmidt stated.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Warehouse, please contact Richard.Hernandez@uss.salvationarmy.org to schedule a time to volunteer.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131 or visit 212 E. First Ave.
Check out other ways you can give or get involved at salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.