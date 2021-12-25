Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School student adopted two special Angels from the Salvation Army Angel Tree program as their December mission project. The two Angels were hand-picked by the Angel Tree Coordinator for this year, Richard Hernandez.
Parents and grandparents of the students signed up to purchase one or more items from the two Angels’ wishlists Nov. 18 during the Adventure School's Thanksgiving Feast.
After the Thanksgiving holidays, the eight Adventure students made angel ornaments for their classroom Angel/Christmas tree and hung them next to the two Angels' wishlists.
Then, after watching a video about the Salvation Army Angel Tree project, the
Adventure School students and their families got busy and began shopping for the two Angels.
By the deadline date of Dec. 9, the students had brought a table-full of needed clothes, shoes, books and toys for the adopted children. It was amazing!
Santa (courtesy of Hand and Hand Hospice) was even impressed when he made a surprise visit to the Adventure School Dec. 9 – which was also pajama/Polar Express Day for the students – and saw all of the gifts that had been collected for the Salvation Army Angels.
The Adventure School will soon be collecting baby wipes, diapers, baby wash and lotion, and more when they return from Christmas Break Jan. 10, 2022. A new year, a new mission project: working with Lauren Venable and the Hope Center in Corsicana.
To find out more about the wonderful Angel Tree project, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.
For more information about how to support the Hope Center, visit www.hopecentercorsicana.com
Visit Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School FB page to check out more student activities and projects.
