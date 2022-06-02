The Adventure School's eight Pre-K students collected soft, huggable stuffed animals for the precious children who come to be cared for and listened to by the loving adults at the Corsicana Advocacy Center.
This was the last mission project for the 2021-2022 school year for the eight adventurers who supported 10 different local ministries in total.
Jenny Bratton from the C.A.C. arrived at the Adventure School on Monday, May 23, to meet the students, share about the ways neglected and abused children are helped at the Agency, take a photo with the students and collect all of the donated gifts of love.
You can find out more about the ministry of the C.A.C. through their website www.cactx.org or Facebook page, Child Advocates of Navarro County or email jbratton@casanav.org
Parents, grandparents and/or caregivers interested in finding out more about Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School in Blooming Grove can email mrsackleysadventureschool@gmail.com and check out their Facebook page with current photos and posts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.