Over the course of seven school days in the month of November, nine 4 and 5 year old Pre-K Adventure School students brought cake and brownie mixes and cans of frostings for the Frost Food Pantry's annual Thanksgiving basket distribution.
This amazing organization of volunteers provides food for more than 84 families from the Navarro Mills lake area, Frost, Blooming Grove, Barry, Irene and Mertens. The dessert treats collected were added to the baskets as a special treat for the families to have during the holiday festivities.
Currently, the Adventure School students and their families are shopping for two Salvation Army Angels: a 4 year old boy and a 5 year old girl.
According to an article from Explore Corsicana Magazine, 300 families were able to receive Christmas gifts for their children through the Angel Tree program in 2020. A total of 2,680 toys and gifts were distributed to a total of 1,080 Angels.
The Salvation Army continues to be a blessing to so many people who find themselves in need of a little extra help to meet their daily, and holiday, needs. For more information about volunteering or donating to the Salvation Army call 903-874-7131 or go online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
The Hope Center will be January's mission focus for the Adventure School. During those 10 school days, the students will collect diapers, baby wipes, lotion and wash for this amazing ministry. For more information about the Hope Center, call 903-872-2881 or go online at www.hopecentercorsicana.com.
Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School may be contacted on their FB page or by email: mrsackleysadventureschool.gmail.com
