Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School’s mission project for August benefited the Corsicana Animal Shelter. Nine 4 and 5-year-old Pre-K students donated items from CAS's Wishlist and gave the donations to Animal Control Officer Marc Smith Tuesday.
Families were encouraged to collect items from the shelter’s wish list throughout the month. Animal Control Officer Smith went to the school to collect the donations, meet the students, and explain his job. He brought a child-friendly, adoptable dog named Clover for the students to play with.
The Adventure School is located in Blooming Grove. Teacher, Laura Ackley, offers a rigorous academic program that is complimented by many different kinds of nature oriented adventure projects. The school meets three days a week from 8:15 a.m. to noon.
Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School is a private Pre-K program in which students engage in hands-on, experiential learning in the subjects of phonics, reading, writing, math, science, social studies, art, and physical education.
The school is also a Christian-based environment. At the beginning of each school day, a Bible story is taught, Scripture is read, and the class has a time of prayer together. Each month, students participate in a different service project as they learn leadership through service to others. Students are taught to identify needs and problems in the community, propose solutions, and do their part to make a positive difference in the world.
“A goal at Adventure School is to ‘adopt’ a local organization/ministry each month throughout the school year,” Ackley stated. “These monthly mission projects will be an extension of the morning devotion with the children each school day. The Corsicana Animal Shelter was chosen because our morning devotions were from the book of Genesis – the Creation Event – when God created and blessed all of His creations, including animals.”
A record is kept of items each student brings for monthly mission projects. The Adventure School students collected more than 150 items off of the CAS wish list. A prize was given to the student who collected the most items.
“All donations to the monthly mission projects were completely voluntary and not at all required,” Ackley stated. “This service project was just one way to instill in the next generation how important it is to become servant leaders and meet needs in their local community. No one is too young to make a positive impact!”
For the September Mission Project, Mrs. Ackley’s Adventure School has adopted Habitat for Humanity of Navarro County. They are collecting donations such as picture frames, towels, dishtowels, dishes, shower curtains/rods, silverware, throw blankets, kitchen utensils and other items that will be given to the next partner family for their newly built HFH home.
October's Mission Project is scheduled to be the Corsicana Troop Support Angels. Other monthly mission projects will include organizations like the Frost Food Pantry, The Twilight Home, Salvation Army, Angels at Home/Hand in Hand Hospice and others.
The community can support the past mission project at Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School by donating pet care items to the Corsicana Animal Shelter. To support the current mission project, Habitat for Humanity of Navarro County, donate the items mentioned above directly to HFH or by reaching out to Laura Ackley at mrsackleysadventureschool@gmail.com to set up a drop-off or pick-up time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.