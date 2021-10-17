Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School of nine Pre-K students collected new and gently used housewarming-type items for Habitat for Humanity of Navarro County throughout the month of September. Some of these items included picture frames, framed art, towels, washcloths, home decorations, dishes, silverware, dishtowels, bath mats and rugs.
Throughout the month, the students watched short videos about HFH and the organization's mission
to provide suitable housing for eligible families. During a couple of recess times, the Adventure students also painted sections of a cardboard house, four walls, a roof, windows and doors. Once dried, the cardboard house was assembled and used for a small playhouse at recess.
Natalie Montfort from HFHNC arrived at the Adventure School Thursday, Sept. 30 to meet the students, share about the ministry of Habitat for Humanity and receive the donated housewarming gifts. The students helped Montfort box up the items and parents helped load her vehicle. Each student received a little prize for participating in the mission project, a small wooden house, watercolor paints and a paintbrush. The student who brought the most items for the month received a special prize, a box of magnetic tiles to practice house-building.
The October Mission Project – Corsicana Troop Support Angels – is already well underway. During the month of October, the Adventure School students will be collecting items like small, personal hygiene items, toys, snacks, cards, travel-size games, puzzle books, batteries and more. See the CTSA Facebook page for a more detailed list.
Cynthia Cieloho-Parrish of CTSA will come to the Adventure School Oct. 28 to meet the students,
share about this ministry to our soldiers and receive the items collected. They will be used toward filling 500 stockings for the troops for Christmas.
