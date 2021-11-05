Mrs. Ackley's nine Adventure School pre-K students adopted Corsicana Troop Support Angels as Their October Mission Project. They collected personal hygiene items, snacks, candies, small toys, small games throughout the month of October.
The children also painted wooden angel ornaments in patriotic colors and patriotic sun catchers for this worthy organization that seeks to bring "smiles across the miles" to our deployed service men and women.
In addition, the students prepared red, white and blue cards containing the familiar Aaronic blessing
found in Numbers 6: 24-26: "May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord show you his kindness and have mercy on you. May the Lord watch over you and give you peace." They decorated the cards with patriotic stickers.
Throughout the month, the students viewed short video clips of our military in action and got a glimpse of what life is like for today's soldier. As a side study, the adventure students learned about how they, too, can be a soldier in the Lord's Army. Each piece of the Armor of God, presented by Paul in the
book of Ephesians 6:1-17, was examined: the belt of Truth, the breastplate of Righteousness,
the shoes of Peace, the shield of Faith, the helmet of Salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is God's Word. Like a real soldier, with God's mighty power and equipped with His
protective armor, the students can also stand strong and be a defender of God's Truth.
Cynthia Cieloho-Parrish and Kim Spence, CTSA's representatives, arrived at the Adventure
School Oct. 29 to receive all of the items that had been collected and made for the soldiers. The students discovered that these items will be used to fill 500 stockings to be sent to deployed military
men and women for Christmas.
Parrish and Spence awarded each student with a purple angel t-shirt showing the CTSA logo and
a stocking full of Christmas treats as a thank you for participating in the CTSA stocking project.
The Adventure School is now turning its focus to helping the local food pantry, Frost Food Pantry,
by collecting cake mixes, frostings and brownie mixes that will be included in the Thanksgiving
food distribution to over 80 local families Nov. 16.
December's mission project is to adopt two of Salvation Army's Angels from their Angel Tree program.
For more information about the Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.
See Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School on Facebook for more school events/mission projects.
