Throughout the month of January, Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School in Blooming Grove has been busy learning about more than just topics such as our solar system, "teen" numbers, writing complete sentences, reading, and more.
The eight 5-year-olds have also been hearing about the good things happening at the Hope Center in Corsicana. Looking at the life of a very young mother in the Bible – Mary, the mother of Jesus, and all of the hardships she faced throughout her pregnancy and delivery, the children realized the importance of helping young mothers in need.
The Hope Center's mission – to educate, support and empower women facing unplanned pregnancies with compassionate and professional medical care – encouraged the eager students to bring diapers, wipes, baby lotion, shampoo and powder as a way to support this amazing organization.
Besides the Biblical account of Jesus as a baby, the children also heard the events surrounding the lives of baby Issac, baby Samuel and baby Moses. The students also memorized Psalm 139:14: "I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made. All of your works are wonderful – I know that full well." In addition, the Adventure learners created several fingerprint projects after discovering that each person's fingerprints are unique.
To celebrate the Hope Center at the end of January, The Adventure School held a baby shower. The Hope Center's Executive Director, Lauren Venable, represented the Center at the shower and received the gifts collected from the students, took photos with the students and shared about the mission of the Hope Center. Finger foods, cookies and cupcakes were eaten and baby bingo was played as part of the festivities.
The Adventure School's desire is to partner again next year with the Hope Center.
More information about this worthy organization can be found on their website hopecentercorsicana.com.
Interested parties can also call 903-872-2881 and even send a text to 903-201-2251. The Hope Center has just recently moved to a new location and their new address is 3124 E. State Hwy 22 in Corsicana.
All those interested in learning more about Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School can check out their Facebook page or their website mrsackleysadventureschool.com. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year will begin March 1.
Throughout the month of February, the Adventure Students will be making heart crafts and collecting personal size items such as hand sanitizer, lotions, soaps, shampoos and deodorants for the at-home elderly clients of Angels at Home in Corsicana.
According to their website, angelsathomeinc.com, the mission of Angels at Home is" to preserve the dignity and independence of each individual by offering them top-notch quality services they deserve right in their home."
Their staff "is committed to helping seniors, or anyone who may need assistance, live their lives surrounded by comfort and love."
Angels at Home, although based in Corsicana also serve individuals in neighboring cities such as Ennis, Dawson, Blooming Grove, Frost, Hubbard, Kerens and Richland.
Looking ahead to March, Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School is planning to adopt the Twilight Home residents under the leadership of Jordan Golden.
