Eight 4 and 5 year old students from Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School in Blooming Grove have chosen a local ministry to support each month of the 2021-2022 school year. The pre-K class have adopted many different kinds of organizations but decided it was time to focus on ministries that specifically help the elderly.
Angels At Home was chosen as a February mission project because of the various ways this service-orientated company helps the weak, the disabled and, as the director of Angels At Home, Rose Rash, teasingly but lovingly describes as the “very, very old” among us.
Throughout the month of February, the children glued, glittered, cut and decorated over 100 painted heart creations for the Angels At Home clients. Each heart was unique and all featured the phrase: God Loves You!
As soon as the students arrived to the Adventure School for the school day, they started making their heart gifts of love for those "very very old” people, always remembering how important it is to care for others – and to love them – even if they didn't know them.
After 15 minutes of decorating, it was time for a short devotion. Each devotion during the "Love" month focused on helping others. There were Bible stories about angels helping prophets, a queen helping to save her nation, a stranger helping an injured man on the side of the road, a follower of Christ who sewed clothes to help the poor, a foreigner who helped her mother-in-law back home to her own country and more. Basically, the students learned that there is a tremendous number of ways that each of us can help someone in need.
Rash shared the many services and activities her employees do for the elderly clients who work with Angels At Home with the Adventure School students and staff Feb. 28. After taking photos with Rash, the students helped to load her vehicle with the boxes containing all of the decorated hearts.
March's mission project, creating "mini garden" flower arrangements for the Twilight Home residents, continues the Adventure School's goal of "helping others" – especially those who are older, more frail and in need of special nursing care.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School for Pre-K, can check out the school's Facebook page or website or email: mrsackleysadventureschool@gmail.com
Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year begins this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.