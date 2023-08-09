From Staff Reports
Corsicana, TX - Americans for Prosperity Texas (AFP-TX) is hosting an engaging event, "AFP at the Table," on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at "Across the Street Diner" located at 125 N. Beaton Street, Corsicana, TX 75110. This media advisory is intended for planning purposes and to inform local media outlets about the event.
Attendees of the event can expect an informative session on Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), a crucial topic in today's education landscape. Special guest speakers will provide insights into the benefits of ESAs and how they empower Texas parents to make the best educational choices for their children.
The event will also provide an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and take action to support ESAs. AFP-TX plans to confirm and announce the participation of the guest speakers in the coming days.
Dinner will be provided by AFP-TX and will be catered by Across the Street Bistro, ensuring a delightful dining experience for all participants.
Media representatives are invited to cover the event but must RSVP to Zack Baldwin at (903) 503-4148 or via email at ZBaldwin@afphq.org to reserve a space and ensure their participation.
Additional information about the event can be found on the website:
https://americansforprosperity.actcentr.com/Events/afp-at-the-dinner-table-corsicana
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, Aug. 10
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Across the Street Diner, 125 N Beaton St, Corsicana, TX 75110
We look forward to your participation and coverage of this important event. Should you require any further information or have specific interview requests for participants, please do not hesitate to contact Zack Baldwin, Zbaldwin@afphq.org 903-503-4148.
