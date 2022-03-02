3-1-22 Dog Rescue.JPG

Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer

Corsicana police and firefighters, with the help of some concerned neighbors, rescued a dog from a creek around 10 p.m. Sunday night on Mimosa Drive.

