Corsicana Police Department, the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, and other area agencies combined their efforts to capture two suspects accused of robbing Murphy's Gas Station Monday.
Assistant Chief of Police Ron McGaha announced Tuesday the two men were arrested after a chase led officials through Navarro and Ellis counties.
According to a press release, early Monday morning, Sept. 14, CPD officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the Murphy's Gas Station at 3831 W. Hwy. 31.
A witness gave a description of the vehicle and suspect and told officers they were still in the convenience store.
When officers arrived, they found the business had been burglarized, but the suspects has already fled the scene.
Officers contacted the Navarro County Sheriff's Office with a description of the suspect's vehicle.
Deputy Patrick Rider spotted the vehicle traveling traveling north on FM 1126 south of Barry and attempted to stop the driver, beginning a chase that ended in Ellis County.
Midlothian PD spiked the vehicle's tires three times before it came to a stop on Hwy. 287.
Recovered from the vehicle were hundreds of cartons of cigarettes valued at over $25,000.
The driver, Waylon Bivens, 21, was arrested for evading arrest and a CPD warrant for burglary of a building. His bonds total $150,000.
The passenger, Jamar Tyree Hunter, 31, was also arrested on a CPD warrant for burglary of a building. His bond is set at $100,000.
“Both suspects were from Fort Worth and are suspects in several other burglaries in the metroplex,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
“We appreciate the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Midlothian PD who assisted with the pursuit. Great job Deputy Rider and all officers involved in this case.”
