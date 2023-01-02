The From the Ground Up – Connecting Agriculture and Health conference will be held in conjunction with the Blackland Income Growth Conference Tuesday, Jan. 10. The conference will be held at the Extraco Events Center Back Porch Club located at 4601 Bosque Blvd in Waco and is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
“Conference topics will relate to agriculture and health. The focus of the conference is to help those working in health-related fields with information that will aid in connecting consumers to factual and reliable information so they can make informed decisions regarding health and nutrition for their families,” said Lorie Stovall, County Extension Agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Navarro County
The conference will begin at 8:50 am (doors open at 8:30 a.m.) and conclude at 4 p.m. Cost for the conference is $50 and $25 for full-time students. Please pre-register by Jan. 3. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at http://bit.ly/3ghlg5G . A catered luncheon is included in the registration.
The conference has been approved for five continuing education contact hours by the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc. The Commission on Dietetic Registration has approved 5 hours of clinical professional education and teachers will be provided five hours of CPE credit. All others will be provided a certificate for five clock hours of education.
Topics and speakers include:
• Effectively Communicating Nutritional Science to the Public, Dr. Lexi MacMillan Uribe, Assistant Professor of Healthy Living, Texas A&M AgriLife Institute for Advancing Health through Agriculture
• Home Gardening Basics, Ms. Jayla Fry, Extension Specialist – Horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
• Mind Over Misinformation, Dr. Mark Faries, Professor and Extension Health Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
• Issues and Trends in Home Food Preservation, Dr. Jenna Anding, Professor and Extension Specialist
• The Organic Industry in Texas, Mr. Bob Whitney, Extension Organic Program Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
For more information, visit the From the Ground Up – Connecting Agriculture and Health website at http://agrilife.org/fromthegroundup/ or contact your County Extension Office at 903-654-3075.
