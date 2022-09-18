The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting Sept. 13 at Bubbas BBQ in Ennis. The guest speaker was Danae Hicks with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Waxahachie serving Ellis County.
The program is headed locally by Jade Edgar. The speaker discussed the Better Living for Texans program through nutrition and fitness programs targeted to limited resource adults and children who are enrolled in or eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs.
Topics covered included being well by eating well, better understanding of nutritional information such as sodium, fats, added sugars, portion size and carbohydrates. Home gardening to increase fruits and vegetables, meal planning, using grocery lists, and grocery shopping were also noted. Exercise programs such as Walk and Talk and Walk Across Texas, along with Fruits and Vegetables and Rethink Your Drink were also listed as approaches to improving health.
The program is designed to offer opportunities to help others live healthier lives, build confidence in practical cooking and gardening skills, teach nutrition, the importance of being physically active, offer educational items to reinforce what is taught and create support that encourages families and friendships. A question and answer session followed the presentation.
To learn more, visit ellis.agrilife.org/better-living-for-texans/
NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.
For more information, call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie 469-552-6649, Ennis 214-949-6197, Red Oak 412-722-6307, or Corsicana 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.
