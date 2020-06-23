Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Navarro County will host an online Oak Tree Management and Issue Identification program from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
Dr. Eric Taylor will cover topics like general oak tree management, issue identification, what not to do, and a short Q&A session.
Visit the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Navarro County's Facebook page for more information, or call the office at 903-654-3075.
The program is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9zeco3gplease.
