Texas A&M AgriLife has planned several programs for Navarro County this month.
Navarro County Forage Program: Part 1 will be from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Speaker Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Professor and Extension Forage Specialist, will discuss what you need February through April for a forage stand, when to test, when to plant, when to spray and more. Cost is $10 and the location is to be decided.
Navarro County Tree and Vegetable Garden Program will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce. Speakers Deb Pascoe, Henderson County Master Gardeners, Susan Skomessa, Henderson County Master Gardener, Dub Hirst, Henderson County Master Gardener will speak on the topic. Cost is $10.
Navarro County Cattle Health Clinic will begin at noon Thursday, Feb. 24 at Corsicana Livestock Auction, 104 FM 739. Dr. Thomas Hairgrove, DVM Associate Professor and Extension Specialist in the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University, will discuss the importance of vet-producer relationship, establishing a vaccination/treatment plan, and disease recognition. Cost is $25 and lunch will be provided.
If you have any questions, please contact the Navarro County Extension Office 903-654-3075 or email Andrew.lewis@ag.tamu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.