C. David Campbell Field – Corsicana Municipal Airport was recently awarded a federal grant totaling $4,230,000 for pavement improvement work.
According to U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which he voted in favor of last December.
“As more Texans return to traveling, this critical funding could not have come at a better time,” Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing this investment support travelers in Corsicana.”
