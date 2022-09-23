The Commemorative Air Force’s Coyote Squadron will hold the 23rd Annual Corsicana Airsho known as the “Best Little Airshow in Texas,” Saturday, Oct. 8 at the C. David Campbell Municipal Airport in Corsicana.
Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., with the show starting at noon. The price is $10 per person or $20 per carload. Veterans and active-duty service personnel are free. A veterans’ tent will be available.
Vendors will have food and drink. No pets or coolers are allowed inside the gates.
In addition to the CAF’s commitment to keep historic World War II era aircraft flying, the organization, continues its mission of educating the public about the aircraft and their crews which shaped much of the 20th century.
The Commemorative Air Force is comprised of 86 Squadrons Units whose members oversee 181 aircraft.
Planes from several CAF Wings will fly in to celebrate the rich heritage associated with these Warbirds.
Based in Corsicana, the Coyote Squadron’s own PT-19 “Pride of Corsicana” and the T-34B “Mentor” pay homage to Corsicana and Navarro County’s past.
The area served as a training ground for thousands of young pilots who readied themselves for battle over Europe and the Pacific.
“Commemorative Air Force aircraft are not in museums. We bring them out for everyone to see and hear them in action,” said Dan Summerall, the Coyote’s Operations Officer.
One of the many benefits of attending a CAF airshow is the opportunity to interact with the flight crews and get up close to the planes, Summerall said.
Several aircraft will be available to ride at reasonable prices, while static displays give a perfect chance to explore on the ground.
The money raised from airshows and flight demonstrations help keep the CAF thriving.
Among the acts scheduled to appear is the SB-2C Hell Diver dive bomber, which is visiting from the West Texas Wing of the CAF. “The Big Tailed Beast,” as it is affectionately known, was a carrier-based aircraft, which inflicted damage on the Japanese early in the war.
A B-25 “Devil Dog” and PT-17 Stearman are also scheduled to visit and give rides.
Visitors will also have the chance to fly inside President Dwight Eisenhower’s plane dubbed “Ike’s Bird.” This is an excellent opportunity to ride inside the aircraft which carried the 34th President to many of the last century’s notable destinations.
“Tora Tora Tora” is a flight demonstration team of Japanese Zero replicas scheduled to attend.
Corsicana’s own Liberty Jump Team will perform. The not-for-profit commemorative jump team, formed in 2006 has jumped around the world including the 75th anniversary of “Operation Overlord.”
An O-2 “Skymaster” which flew night recommence and interdiction missions over South East Asia during the Vietnam War will also be a part of the show.
The Corsicana Airshow gives locals a chance to visit with the pilots before the show and see the history up close and personal.
