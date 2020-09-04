Altitude Trampoline Park Corsicana hosts its Grand Opening Celebration all weekend, Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, complete with three-days of special priced jumping fun, activities, contests, giveaways, appearances, food and more.
Navarro Cheer, the 14-time NCA national champion squad featured in the Netflix docuseries Cheer, will make a special guest appearance at 10 a.m. Saturday to kickoff the Grand Opening weekend.
KRVF The Ranch 106.9 radio will also be broadcasting live Saturday and food trucks will be on hand throughout the day.
Special jumping offers for the weekend include:
• Saturday, one-hour passes all day $10
• Sunday, three hours for $20
• $15.99 Dodgeball Tournament 6 to 9 p.m.
• $15.99 Glo-in-the-Park 7 to 10 p.m., price includes a slice of pizza and bottled water
• Monday Buy One Get One Free Passes All Day
There will contests and giveaways throughout the weekend with two Grand Prizes, a One Year Membership Giveaway for any non-member winner, and a Free Party Giveaway for current Altitude members.
Altitude Trampoline Park is located at 1705 S. I-45 East in Corsicana. The park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 903-467-3118.
About Altitude Trampoline Park: Founded in 2012, Altitude Trampoline Park operates over 76 parks in 28 states and 10 countries. Altitude Trampoline parks are home to exciting experiences for kids of all ages, where more than 30,000 square feet of jumping, flipping, and general exhilaration are all part of our day’s work. Altitude becomes a part of the local community partnering with local organizations, schools and communities to provide a safe place where families can get active, celebrate events, have fun, and connect with each other while staying fit in the process.
