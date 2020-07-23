Alzheimer’s researchers from over 133 nations around the world will discuss the fight to defeat Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias during the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31.
International investigators, clinicians and care researchers will come together to discuss the latest studies, theories and discoveries that will help bring the world closer to breakthroughs in dementia science.
The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC convenes the world’s leading basic science and clinical researchers, next-generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries that'll lead to methods of prevention and treatment and improvements in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
This year’s meeting, like so many other meetings since April, will be held online. You don’t have to be a researcher to attend. It’s open and free for all who are interested in Alzheimer’s and dementia science and the hunt for treatments and ultimately a cure.
You can read more and register to attend here: www.alz.org/aaic/overview.asp
And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:
https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers
