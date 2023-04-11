The City of Corsicana is scheduled to be featured in the Amazon Prime docuseries “The Story of Art in America,” a docuseries exploring the role of art in American society and its diverse communities, from large cities to rural populations. Each season has ten episodes, with each episode featuring one city or county. Season three will include Corsicana, Dallas, Texarkana, Canyon, Salado, Georgetown, Odessa, and Alpine.
From music to murals, the docuseries will explore the arts of the city, while encouraging travel to the featured communities.
“As a lifelong community member of Navarro County, I am honored to take part in this docuseries as a featured artist. The arts are thriving in Corsicana, and this great recognition is truly deserved in our city,” stated Tom Adams, local artist.
Pierre Gervois, professor at NYU and producer of “The Story of Art in America,” recognized the arts in Texas and designated a full season of the docuseries to the state.
Gervois was first attracted to the Corsicana tourism website, where highlights of the city drew him to our community. "When selecting cities to be featured in Season 3 of The Story of Art in America, I often start by doing research on the history and architecture of cities. One of the first images of Corsicana I came across was the Navarro County
Courthouse, a truly remarkable building. Also, the presence of many art centers and cultural venues such as the 100W Artist Residency and the Palace Theatre were sure signs that Corsicana was a city with a deep appreciation for art and artists." said Gervois. The Texas State of the Arts report showed the Arts and Culture Industry generated $6 billion dollars in 2022 for the Texas economy, and it’s unusual for a rural town such as Corsicana to provide a wide variety of arts experiences and education to
their community.
Leah Blackard, Executive Director of the Navarro Council of the Arts/Palace Theatre, is thrilled for Corsicana to have this opportunity. “I am so excited to be part of this docuseries; it’s always exciting to have recognition outside of our community acknowledging the great work that we are doing in rural Texas and the difference we are making here locally and beyond,” stated Blackard.
The Navarro Council of the Arts, an artistic, cultural, and educational non-profit organization, has been serving the people of Corsicana and Navarro County for 45 years. The NCA focuses on arts education in all Navarro County schools, providing every child with two shows per year to introduce the arts. Each month, the NCA, in partnership with The Warehouse of Living Arts, provides free, professional exhibits to the community. The Warehouse has been serving the community for 50 years and is the longest continually running community theatre in Texas. The arts are also available at the beautifully restored Palace Theatre which provides professional shows year-round. More than 55% of ticket sales at the Palace come from outside of Navarro County, making the venue a regional destination for
experiencing the arts of many cultures and styles.
Kyle Hobratschk, Founder and Executive Director of 100 West - Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency stated, "How great and important, to pause process for a moment and reveal the creative power generated by such rare abilities in Corsicana - we're grateful to host the Art in America team for this intimate access, so they may reveal these gifts even farther afield." 100 West - Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency advances the production and presentation of new work and ideas by an international community of artists and writers by providing an arena of generous support and historic space.
Anchored by 100 West, a former Odd Fellows Lodge, this collection of sites is a cultural campus providing artists and writers meaningful interaction with the community and its history as a springboard for research and creative production. The Residency champions innovative and engaged studio practices and writing, while facing outward in partnerships for education, exhibition and publication designed to develop transformative dialogue with audiences near and far.
The Story of Art episode featuring Corsicana will also highlight the historic significance of Corsicana with locations including First Methodist Church and several downtown areas, incorporating the historic aspect of our community. Corsicana Main Street Director, Amy Tidwell said, “To be one of the 8 cities chosen for this docuseries speaks volumes for our robust arts community in Corsicana. We look forward to welcoming the film crew to our city and showcasing all the wonderful artist attractions and town’s history.”
The Story of Art in America’s first season is available on Amazon for viewing, with the second season currently underway. The Texas docuseries filming is set for April 20-22 in Corsicana, and the episode is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024.
