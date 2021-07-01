The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in search of a 7-month-old baby boy from Ennis. The missing child, Miguel David Lee Ramirez, is described as approximately 26 inches and weighs 25 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.
Ennis police say he was abducted by his mother, Faith Reid, a white female 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing 115 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Reid or the missing child please contact the Ennis Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.
According to a press release, Reid and an unknown white male entered a home Thursday morning in the 900 block of Shawnee in Ennis, without consent.
Reid and the unidentified male took the child from the house.
The father of the child followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the unidentified male.
During the altercation the male pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the child’s father. The male and female then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 (possibly an extended cab) and fled the area.
Officials believe this child could be in grave or immediate danger.
