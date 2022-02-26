Members of the American Legion Post 22 in Corsicana presented a check to the Navarro County Boys & Girls Club located in Corsicana.
“We are here to help the kids and the community,” said Terry Farmer of the Legion Riders, a motorcycle organization affiliated with the Post.
The donation will be used to sponsor the kids who do not have the funds to attend the Boys and Girls Club over Spring Break.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those in need to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Shayla Beck, Director of the Navarro County Boys & Girls Club, said kids get tutoring and homework assistance, have access to a computer lab and reference books, social recreation, art and dance programs an internet safety course and other educational programs, focused on science, technology, engineering and math projects.
Beck has served the Boys & Girls Clubs in the North Texas for years, but came back to Corsicana to become Director of this club three years ago.
The club has served in excess of 100 kids at one time, however post COVID, average attendance has dropped to between 45 to 55 kids on a daily basis.
“It’s my hometown, it felt good coming home and reconnecting with the community,” she said. “It was time to make an impact in my own community, it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Fellow Corsicana native, Audrey Robinson, serves as Beck’s “right hand,” and the Club’s Programs Director.
The Navarro County Boys and Girls Club is located at 1000 G.W. Jackson Ave. in Corsicana and is open from 3 to 7 p.m. for the after-school program. Spring Break and Summer hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.