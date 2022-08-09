John Conlee, the country music great with the million-dollar baritone voice, owner of such hits as “Rose Colored Glasses” and “Friday Night Blues,” is back on the road, with a stop scheduled Saturday, Aug. 20 in Corsicana at the Palace Theater.
It’s the first time Conlee has played Corsicana since 2018, though he has fond memories of his previous night at the Palace.
“I’ve always loved the more intimate venues, mainly because you can be one on one with people,” Conlee said. “You can actually talk to people in the crowd from the stage in a lot of cases, and I do that; I open the floor for questions during the show a lot of times. I love playing those kinds of places, and we’re looking forward to it because of that.”
John Conlee
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Palace Theater
Conlee’s career took off in 1978 when legendary Houston disc jockey “Doctor” Bruce Nelson Stratton started playing “Rose Colored Glasses” in heavy rotation.
“It spread from Houston and bicycled its way across the country to become that first national hit,” Conlee said. “From that point forward, I have spent more time in the state of Texas on the road than any other one state. Texas has always been a stronghold for us, and I’m thrilled at that. I love Texas.”
When he’s not touring, Conlee, who lives in Nashville, is a regular fixture at the Grand Ole Opry, which he’s been a member of for nearly 42 years. Even after all that time, he still gets a special charge from stepping into the famed circle in the center of that hallowed stage. There, he reconnects with the ghosts of a bygone era of country music.
“I was blessed to be able to do the Opry with a lot of people I grew up listening to on the radio, like Little Jimmy Dickens, Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Bill Monroe and Hank Snow,” Conlee said. “I got to share that stage with those people while they were here, and I’m so thankful I got to do that. Those were icons that will never be replaced, and I think of them all the time when I’m out there.”
One of the highlights of Conlee’s career was the night Roy Acuff brought him back out on stage at the Opry for an encore, where Conlee performed “Rose Colored Glasses” with Acuff standing next to him, wearing a pair of rose-tinted shades for effect.
“A fan took a Polaroid of it and later sent it to me, and I treasure that picture,” Conlee says.
“Rose Colored Glasses” is still a staple at all of his shows, but at this point in his career, Conlee’s biggest challenge is fitting all of his signature songs into one set list.
“It’s one of those problems that’s nice to have,” he admits. “We hit all the main [songs], and we do a couple of songs from albums that are new music to us that people might not have heard yet. We also do a little bit of gospel on the road. As a matter of fact, my new project is a gospel CD. We haven’t finished it, but we’re working on it. We’ll do a song from that just to give people a little preview.”
While finding space in his performances for all his staples, including his seven No. 1 hits, is a balancing act, it’s hardly the most difficult part of touring. Which begs the question: Why does Conlee, a man who could just kick back and let the royalty checks land in the mailbox while playing Opry gigs here and there, still leave his comfort zone for a life of buses and hotel rooms?
“This is what I’m supposed to do,” he said without hesitation. “I’m supposed to be communicating music. As long as my voice holds up, my health holds up and people keep showing up, I don’t plan to not do it. God will retire me when He’s ready. Until then, I’ll be out there.”
