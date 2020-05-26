Ailsa and Guy W. Anderson, Jr., of Athens and Corsicana, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Saturday, May 23. Ailsa and Guy were married May 23, 1970, in the First Baptist Church chapel in Corsicana, exactly one week after they graduated from Stephen F. Austin University, Nacogdoches.
Ailsa and Guy met very early one August morning when their respective Baptist Student Union groups from Navarro and Henderson County Junior Colleges were leaving for BSU week at Glorietta, NM.
After graduating from SFA, for a number of years, Guy was a National Park Service Ranger and Ranger-Naturalist. During that time the Andersons lived in Big Bend National Park; Grand Canyon National Park, AZ; Washington, D.C. and Lassen Volcanic National Park, CA. After returning to Texas, Guy worked for TUGCO and Fincastle Blueberry Farm. For many years Guy wrote the Oakwoods Journal for the Athens Daily Review and Corsicana Daily Sun. His book, Oakwoods Journal; Notes of an East Texas Naturalist, was published in 1993. Guy retired from Trinity Valley Community College in 2008.
During their time with NPS, Ailsa worked in a number of Living History positions including Interpretation of the Pioneer Trails in Lassen Park and guiding Snowshoe Walks to a natural hot springs area in the park. She was also a member of the National Ski Patrol and taught music for the Mineral School. Beginning in the early '80s, Ailsa taught mathematics and psychology for Athens High School. Ailsa retired after 30 years in 2012.
Among a number of separate and mutual interests, both Ailsa and Guy continue to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. Ailsa continues to be active in several community organizations.
Guy is the son of Lattie Cooper Anderson, Athens, and the late Guy W. Anderson, Sr. Ailsa is the daughter of the late Charlie L. and Margie (French) Flynn.
In an over abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 chaos, the Andersons will postpone a celebratory get together as well as their annual trips to fellowship with family and friends.
