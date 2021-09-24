Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. The program provides opportunities for generous donors, families, and businesses to purchase and personalize a gift for children in need.
Angel Trees are typically set up at shopping centers and malls. In addition, corporations may choose to decorate a Christmas tree at their place of business with Angels for employees to adopt. After an Angel is chosen and gifts are purchased, the items are returned to The Salvation Army Angel Tree location to be distributed in time for Christmas.
To practice current safety precautions, Angel Tree registration will take place through phone interviews beginning Oct. 4 and ending on Oct. 21. Registration will take place from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday and no face-to-face interviews will be available. Families that live in Navarro County are welcome to apply for the program.
Applicants will need to provide the following items to register:
• One form of Identification – Driving License or Passport
• Proof of income within the last 30 days
• One utility bill
• Birth certificates for children 12 years old and younger
• Award Letter if given governmental assistance (Food Stamps, TANF, Medicaid)
Only one parent or legal guardian may register a child – proof of guardianship must be provided. Applicants must have child’s wishes and clothing sizes prepared at the time of their interview and interviews in both English and Spanish are available. Upon completion of registration, applicants will be given further instructions on how to receive their proof confirming program registration.
Along with the Red Kettle Campaign, the Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army's most familiar Christmas efforts. The Angel Tree was created in 1979 in Lynchburg, VA when Majors Charles and Shirley White ran the program at a local shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmastime.
The name was given because the Whites identified the wishes of local children by writing their gift needs on Hallmark greeting cards that featured pictures of angels. They placed the cards on a Christmas tree at the mall to allow shoppers to select children to help. Thanks to the Whites, who were assigned by The Salvation Army to Lynchburg, VA at the time, more than 700 children had a brighter Christmas that first year.
Today, the Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army’s best supported programs and makes it possible for millions of children to open gifts on Christmas morning.
For more information about registering your children for The Salvation Army Angel Tree please call 903-874-7131. Secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
