Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. Here in Corsicana, The Salvation Army is making final preparations for the program registration that will touch the lives of thousands of children and families this Christmas.
The Angel Tree program is open to families who live in the Corsicana and Navarro County area.
“This year, we will be returning to In-Person Angel Tree registration,” Captain Jennifer Chisholm said. “We’re confident the sign up will help keep everything about the Angel Tree registration process safe and efficient for staff, volunteers, and those who will come to us for assistance.”
The Salvation Army of Corsicana will have a one-day only pre-registration event for the Angel Tree program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Regular registration is as follows:
• Tuesday, Oct. 4
• Thursday Oct. 6
• Tuesday, Oct 11
• Thursday, Oct. 13
• Tuesday, Oct. 18
• Thursday. Oct. 20
• Tuesday, Oct. 25
• Final Day to Register: Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon at The Salvation Army of Corsicana Church building and applicants will need to present the following items to register:
• One form of Identification (Governmental Issued Photo ID)
• Proof of income and/or Governmental Assistance (if applicant receives SNAP, Medicaid, TANF)
• Custody Documentation (if applicant is not listed on birth certificates of each child)
• Birth certificates for each child that is 12 years old and younger, Social Security cards are not required
• Only one parent or legal guardian may register children.
The Angel Tree program provides the opportunity for generous donors, families, and businesses to personalize a gift for children in need by adopting an Angel and purchasing gifts for that individual. Angel Trees is set up at area shopping centers and local business. In addition, corporations may choose to decorate Christmas trees at their place of business with Angels for employees to adopt.
After choosing an Angel and purchasing the gifts, the Angels are returned to either the Angel Tree location or the to the local Salvation Army and are distributed to the families by The Salvation Army.
“The Angel Tree is one of the most recognizable Salvation Army programs, along with the Red Kettles, and makes it possible for children right here in Navarro County to open gifts on Christmas morning who may otherwise go without,” Chisholm said.
“This is also a wonderful giving opportunity for individuals and businesses who are looking for a tangible and practical way to support local families. We are so grateful for generous donors who come alongside The Salvation Army and make the Angel Tree possible.”
In 2021, The Salvation Army provided Christmas gifts to more than 680 children and helped 260 families through the Angel Tree program with various toys and clothing items. Alongside the Angel Tree, the community is also encouraged to shop The Salvation Army of Corsicana’s Registry for Good by visiting: www.walmart.com/registry/RR/287089b1-cb11-4a94-a822-7450d4dcd68a
Shoppers can browse through the registry, make their purchase and the items will ship directly to The Salvation Army and will be given to an Angel.
For more information about registering your children for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, or about hosting an Angel Tree at your business, church, or place of work, please call the Angel Tree Coordinator, Richard Hernandez at 903-874-7131 or email richard.hernandez@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
