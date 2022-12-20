In the spirit of giving during this holiday season, don't forget the animals, especially the ones that don't have someone to get them that special treat.
The Corsicana Animal Shelter offers ornaments to businesses that want to set up a tree to gather donations for shelter pets.
Each ornament has a shelter pet’s picture with their wish list attached to a candy cane with a little bow. It not only benefits the animals while they’re staying here at the shelter but also helps them find their forever homes as people get to see their cute pics on the trees.
Please make time to pick up your Shelter Pet Angel Tree Ornament from one of the following local businesses. Take the kids to help, they will love this. What better way to show them how to help the ones that can't help themselves.
Chamber Of Commerce 903-874-4731
120 N 12th, Corsicana
American RV 903-872-0233
4345 W State Highway 31, Corsicana
Feed Shack Boutique 903-602-5266
913 N Beaton St, Corsicana
Prayers From Heaven 817-680-8740
118 S Beaton St, Corsicana
Corsicana Nutrition 972-271-9508
508 N Main St, Corsicana
Corsicana Vet Clinic 903-874-7226
1701 W 2nd Ave, Corsicana
Maui Tan 903-874-0055
3201 W 7th Ave Ste 103, Corsicana
Corsicana Library 903-654-4810
100 N 12th St, Corsicana
Insurance Arrow Agency 903-602-5270
1800 W Second Ave.
YMCA of Corsicana 903-872-2412
400 Oaklawn Ave, Corsicana
Roger's Animal Hospital 903-872-6655
1246 N Business 45
Mitas 903-602-5080
216 N Beaton St, Corsicana
Olive Branch Eatery 903-602-5000
409 N Beaton St, Corsicana
The Corner Shop 903-257-3139
201 S Beaton St, Corsicana
Dirty Dog Groomin' 903-229-2050
1725 N Beaton St, Corsicana
LOTT's Physical Therapy 903-874-7433
1026 W. Second Ave, Corsicana
