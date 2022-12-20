12-20-22 Shelter pet tree.jpg

Pictured are shelter pets’ gifts from ornaments picked up at Prayers from Heaven.

In the spirit of giving during this holiday season, don't forget the animals, especially the ones that don't have someone to get them that special treat.

The Corsicana Animal Shelter offers ornaments to businesses that want to set up a tree to gather donations for shelter pets.

Each ornament has a shelter pet’s picture with their wish list attached to a candy cane with a little bow. It not only benefits the animals while they’re staying here at the shelter but also helps them find their forever homes as people get to see their cute pics on the trees.

Please make time to pick up your Shelter Pet Angel Tree Ornament from one of the following local businesses. Take the kids to help, they will love this. What better way to show them how to help the ones that can't help themselves.

Chamber Of Commerce 903-874-4731

120 N 12th, Corsicana

American RV 903-872-0233

4345 W State Highway 31, Corsicana

Feed Shack Boutique 903-602-5266

913 N Beaton St, Corsicana

Prayers From Heaven 817-680-8740

118 S Beaton St, Corsicana

Corsicana Nutrition 972-271-9508

508 N Main St, Corsicana

Corsicana Vet Clinic 903-874-7226

1701 W 2nd Ave, Corsicana

Maui Tan 903-874-0055

3201 W 7th Ave Ste 103, Corsicana

Corsicana Library 903-654-4810

100 N 12th St, Corsicana

Insurance Arrow Agency 903-602-5270

1800 W Second Ave.

YMCA of Corsicana 903-872-2412

400 Oaklawn Ave, Corsicana

Roger's Animal Hospital 903-872-6655

1246 N Business 45

Mitas 903-602-5080

216 N Beaton St, Corsicana

Olive Branch Eatery 903-602-5000

409 N Beaton St, Corsicana

The Corner Shop 903-257-3139

201 S Beaton St, Corsicana

Dirty Dog Groomin' 903-229-2050

1725 N Beaton St, Corsicana

LOTT's Physical Therapy 903-874-7433

1026 W. Second Ave, Corsicana

