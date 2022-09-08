Angelita Vineyard introduces its newest wine addition inspired by the new Western movie, Corsicana, filmed right here in our own hometown. The vineyard has produced a special Texas “Tuscan style” red wine blend specifically for the release of the film. The label features Isaiah Washington as Bass Reeves as seen in the movie.
Corsicana is a film about the legendary Old West figure, Bass Reeves, a former slave from Arkansas who went on to become a Deputy United States Marshal after the Civil War who set out to bring the “Donner Gang” to justice or leave them lying in the hot Texas sun near the oil-rich town of Corsicana.
The script was written by none other than Corsicana’s own Chief of Police, Robert Johnson, with additional script credit to Isaiah Washington. Producers include Ryan Delaney, Robert Johnson, Isaiah Washington and Corsicana resident, Amber McNutt, is a producer and the Executive Producer.
Corsicana will be opening locally at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille at Corsicana Crossings on Sept. 9 and Angelita’s “Corsicana” red wine blend will be available for purchase at the theater.
For more information on the movie showings visit their website at moviebowlgrill.com or call 903-641-0049.
“Corsicana” is available now by the bottle or the glass at Angelita Vineyard & Winery open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
“Sip, Relax & Enjoy” a bottle of “Corsicana” at Angelita Vineyard & Winery or Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille or order online at www.AngelitaVineyard.com.
For additional information about the winery or our new “Corsicana” wine, please call 903-875-0036 or email info@AngelitaVineyard.com.
