Angelita Vineyard & Winery is proud to present the movie screening of “Night Night,” a physiological thriller which was filmed in Corsicana.
Live music by Darren Spahn from Nebraska will kick off this outdoor event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, followed by a meet and greet with the Executive Producer, Amber McNutt, and the writer, Robert Johnson, Corsicana’s Chief of Police.
The movie will start around 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for lawn seating or cozy up at one of the vineyard’s tables. Purchase your advance tickets for $8 by calling 903-875-0036.
“Night Night” is about a young woman who wakes up from a coma to discover she was in a horrific car accident. She must find a way to cope with her actions that come to haunt her, blurring the lines of what is real, through a recovery from hell.
The film stars Brenna D’Amico (Descendants) as April Davis; Tony Todd (Candyman) as James Glass; Eric Roberts (Runaway Train) as Dr. Nelson; Nick Marini (Summer of 8) as Robert Mitchel; and Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) as Detective Grant Sheppard.
“Night Night” was directed by Niki Koss, an award-winning actress and filmmaker. She has won three best actress awards and was Female Filmmaker of the Year at the 2019 Burbank International Film Festival.
Angelita Vineyard, a boutique winery located just two miles off I-45 in Corsicana, is a sponsor of the movie and you can see their wines in several scenes throughout the film. “Sip, Relax & Enjoy!” a new red wine blend, “Night Night,” inspired by the movie with labels containing actual graphics from the film.
There will be several give-aways the night of the event, including a bottle of “Night Night” signed by the stars. The vineyard will also have a special appetizer menu. Get your tickets early as this will be a “Night Night” to remember!
For more information or tickets call 903-875-0036. Angelita Vineyard & Winery is located at 254 Shady Creek Lane in Corsicana.
