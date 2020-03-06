Angelita Vineyard & Winery, located at 254 Shady Creek Lane, Corsicana, will be hosting a Spring Original Music Series from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday in March, featuring four singer-songwriters from North Texas each with their own distinct style.
The series is being kicked off Saturday, March 7 featuring Raquel Lindemann of Corsicana, affectionately known as “hippie songbird”. She is a modern singer-songwriter with tie-dyed roots. Her music blends folk-rock sensibilities with Texas harmonies and soulful storytelling. Couple that with a voice described by Scene In Town’s Mary Jane Farmer as “rich, full and powerful” and you can expect to see a performance bursting with light, color and emotion.
On March 14 Mikayla Griffin, a young singer-songwriter from Cleburne, Texas will be gracing our stage with a voice that is as smooth as velvet. Mikayla learned to speak and sing at the same time and sang harmonies while still in a car seat. She grew up watching her grandfather from the side of the stage, as he performed, and she fell into singing and writing songs as if it were just something everyone did. She has been on stage since she was eight and has become a regular favorite at many venues. Mikayla plays guitar, banjo, ukulele, and harmonica.
On March 21, the winery will be showcasing the music of London Lawhon, an alternative pop/rock singer and songwriter who currently resides in the Houston area but has Corsicana roots and family that still live in the area. London has been performing professionally as a solo artist for over seven years. She’s played shows across the country from Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and many more. London was a contestant on Season 2 of American Idol and received a golden ticket to Hollywood!
March 28 will be a great day to “Sip, Relax & Enjoy!” the music of Veronica Reyes. With her Mexican heritage she has a smooth sound singing in either English or Spanish. She accompanies herself with the guitar. Veronica is a Corsicana High School graduate and is currently a bilingual kindergarten teacher at Carroll Elementary School.
Angelita Vineyard & Winery invites you to join them Saturday afternoons in March for some exciting music from these talented young ladies and don’t forget to try some of the award-winning wines offered at the winery while you are there. For more information please call 903-875-0036.
