Multiple times a year, the Angels of Corsicana, a volunteer charity run locally in Corsicana, assemble and ship care packages to soldiers around the world who have some affiliation with Corsicana or Navarro County. They work closely with the American Legion of Central Texas to make the program happen.
Christmas Care-Package Packing for the Troops
9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
First Baptist Church in the Family Life Center
Volunteers welcome
The Angels encourage everyone interested in volunteering to come to the Family Life Center that Saturday morning to pitch in. Each soldier on their list will receive a large box of their own, packed full of essentials and goodies sure to raise their spirits for the holidays.
Among the many treats stuffed in each soldier’s box is one of Collin Street Bakery’s Deluxe Fruitcakes for a taste of home and Christmas.
On the Net:
https://www.facebook.com/angelsofcoricana
